Denzel Perryman is Just What Carolina Needed

One of the biggest areas Carolina needed to address this offseason was the linebacker position. Aside from Shaq Thompson, the Panthers did not get much productivity out of that unit. Tahir Whitehead was constantly out of position, missed tackles, and just was more of a liability on the field than anything. Whitehead is a decent player, but unfortunately, it just didn't pan out for him in Carolina.

Understanding the importance of strengthening the linebacker unit, GM Scott Fitterer went out and signed former Los Angeles Charger, Denzel Perryman to a two-year, $6 million deal. The Panthers allowed 4.7 yards per carry and were the 20th ranked run defense in the NFL. Adding Perryman should help fix that issue.

To get some more insight on what kind of person/player the Panthers are getting in Perryman, we reached out to Fernando Ramirez, who covers the Chargers for us here on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

"Denzel Perryman is a thumper. He will make the big hits when most needed and make the opposing running back fumble. What he brings to the Panthers is a run-stopping linebacker who could put almost any offensive lineman on his behind. Perryman was also a leader in the Chargers locker room. Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray said that any time he had a question he would go to Perryman even though they were clearly competing for a spot. Another area he will make an impact will be with the fans. In San Diego and LA, Perryman has been a fan favorite for years. During training camp, he always signs until he is told to stop. He also comes over and interacts with fans during practice. He will be loved very quickly. The two things that kind of hampered Perryman in LA were him not being able to be used on third down in coverage and health. In six seasons, he played 69 games out of a possible 96. He was injured at least once a season, which would hurt the progress he had made, but it could be freak accidents. Perryman needs to work on his coverage skills to stay on the field. Overall, Perryman will help the Panthers' defense and will be a fan favorite."

Earlier this offseason, Perryman addressed his recent injuries and told the media that he has no concerns about where he is physically.

"I am healthy," Perryman said. "You turn on the film and you see what I'm able to do. I'm always going full speed and I feel like if I hit, I've got to knock him down. Whether it's a lineman, a lead blocker, anything, I feel like I've got to knock the guy down."

Perryman describes his game to a T. He is physical, plays downhill, and doesn't hold anything back. He's going to give it all he's got on every single play like it could be his last down. Playing that style of football could be the reasoning behind Perryman's injury issues but he doesn't plan on changing how he plays the game.

As far as transitioning into a new defense, Perryman believes it won't be much of a challenge since it is similar to the scheme he was in during his collegiate days at Miami (FL). "My college defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio had that same system as Coach Snow runs so it's pretty familiar. It won't be much of an adjustment to me and it'll probably just feel like I'm back in college again."

Perryman is expected to be the starting MIKE linebacker for the Panthers in 2021.

