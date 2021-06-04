DJ Moore Explains How He's Been Successful with Multiple Quarterbacks

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver has had a lot of success over the last three years despite a lack of consistency at quarterback.

DJ Moore is one of the most underappreciated wide receivers in the NFL. Much of that has to do with being in a smaller market on a team that hasn't won a lot of ballgames since he has entered the league. Not to mention, everything he does is overshadowed by other receivers within the division such as Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Michael Thomas.

As great as those other receivers are, none of them have had to endure a carousel of quarterbacks over the last three years aside from DJ Moore. Once Cam Newton went down early in the year back in 2018, it's been a revolving door under center for the Panthers. Moore has worked with Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, and P.J. Walker over the last 2.5 seasons. Despite the constant turnover at quarterback, Moore has continued to shine as he has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

How does he do it? He makes it a point to work with every quarterback on the roster in the offseason so that he has a good connection with them should their number be called.

"You never know who is going to go down so you can't just be stuck on one person because if you get stuck on that one person, you're going to flank out the rest of the people on the team and when it's their turn to shine, you have to relearn everything with them. I don't really look at it like that. I practice with all of the quarterbacks. I got all types of connections with all three of them so whoever goes in, I'm cool with."

Of course, Moore would like to see some stability at the quarterback position but he doesn't look at it that way. He noted during this week's press conference that all he can do is prepare with each quarterback and just understand their tendencies and what they like to do.

So far, Moore has been impressed with new starting quarterback Sam Darnold and is excited to build a rapport with him this offseason.

"He's just soaking up everything that the coaches are throwing at him and he's just going out there and being the QB that he is."

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Breaking Down Where the Panthers' Money is Being Spent

3 Things We Learned from Panthers Confidential Video

Early Odds for Each Panthers' Game in 2021

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.