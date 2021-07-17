Sports Illustrated home
Former Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. Announces Retirement

Ginn Jr. officially calls it a career.
Friday evening, the NFL announced that former Carolina Panthers wide receiver  Ted Ginn Jr. has retired from the game after spending 14 years in the league.

Ginn Jr. served two stints with the Panthers (2013, 2015-16) and collected 2,047 yards and 19 touchdowns on 134 receptions. His best year came in 2015 - the year the Panthers reached the Super Bowl - as he posted 739 yards and 10 touchdowns on 44 receptions. 

Aside from the Panthers, Ginn Jr. also spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2007-09), 49ers (2010-12), Cardinals (2014), Saints 2017-19), and Bears (2020). For his career, Ginn Jr. finished with 412 receptions, 5,742 yards, and 33 touchdowns. 

