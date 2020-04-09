How the Panthers Receivers Match Up in the NFC South

There's an abundance of firepower at the wide receiver position in the NFC South. All three of the other teams in the division have receiving units that are respectable at the very least. To claim that there will be passing yards and touchdowns galore in the NFC South this year would be an understatement.

However, there is an underlying feeling that it seems like there isn't enough of a conversation about what the Panthers have to offer. DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel are three of the featured receivers in a seemingly revived offense that could definitely thrive in offensive coordinator Joe Brady's new system.

After the signing of Robby Anderson, it seems entirely certain that Teddy Bridgewater will have a reliable deep threat that fans in Carolina have been waiting to see for quite a while. Anderson played in all sixteen games with the Jets in 2019 with a total of 52 receptions for 779 yards and five touchdowns. Be ready to see a lot of explosive plays from this new face in Charlotte this season.

There may have been rumors about Curtis Samuel being involved in trade talks, but it seems likely that he will be here to stay in 2020. Samuel had 54 receptions for 627 yards and six touchdowns during his 2019 campaign. He has been known around the league as a potential dark horse pick to have a breakout year, but we have yet to see him finally break through his shell. With an entirely new offense, 2020 may be his year to shine.

Last but certainly not least out of Carolina's feature wideouts, there's DJ Moore. Moore has arguably been the Panthers' best receiver since being picked in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He shined in 2019 with an otherwise lackluster offense with 87 receptions for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns. Moore has only increased in production since joining the team. Now that he has Robby Anderson to complement his abilities on the field, it seems highly likely that he will have his best season yet.

The Panthers may not have a superstar receiver on the roster like every other team in the NFC South does, but its receiving corps as a whole could definitely match up well against every other team in the division. Along with arguably the best running back in the league in Christian McCaffrey to balance out the passing attack with an elite running game, Carolina's offense should have no problems with airing it out this season.

