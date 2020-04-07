AllPanthers
Is Curtis Samuel on the Trade Market?

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have seen a lot of change to their roster since the offseason began, specifically at the wide receiver position. Jarius Wright and Chris Hogan are no longer with the team, as the subtraction of those two made room for newly signed Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood, Pharoah Cooper, and Robby Anderson.

In addition to those four signings, Carolina also brings back their top two receivers, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Although it may seem like a crowded position room, that is exactly the problem that new offensive coordinator Joe Brady wants to have. 

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely that all six receivers will remain on the roster come training camp. As I previously mentioned, Brady and Rhule will want to have several options at the receiver position, but there are several other needs that the team has to fill. So, if the Panthers were to move on from one of these receivers, the obvious choice would be Curtis Samuel. Hurney isn't going to trade any of the newly acquired pieces and D.J. Moore is the team's No. 1 guy, hence the Samuel trade rumors. 

Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are actively searching for ways to improve their depth and/or talent at receiver.

According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, the Panthers could be open to trading Samuel, although they are not actively shopping him.

If the Panthers act in a timely manner, they could deal Samuel to one of the aforementioned teams in return for extra picks in this year's draft or future drafts. The fact of the matter is, the Panthers only have eight picks in this year's draft. I would expect that to increase by the time draft week rolls around and trading Samuel would certainly help you in that regard.

The Broncos have 11 picks, Packers (10), Texans (8), Eagles (8) and Colts (7). 

Houston and Philadelphia are looking for a No. 1 guy, while Indianapolis is looking for someone to go alongside T.Y. Hilton. All three don't seem to be in a position to trade for Samuel, who would be viewed as a No. 2 guy at-best. On the other hand, the Broncos and Packers are desperately in search of help at the position and with both teams having plenty of picks, this could be where a deal gets done.

Do you believe the Panthers will trade Curtis Samuel? If so, to what team? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! 

