Jeremy Chinn Ranks in Top 10 of ESPN's Rookie Rankings

There were very few bright spots for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 but the play of rookie safety/SAM linebacker Jeremy Chinn was certainly one of them.

Recently, ESPN released their top 10 rookies of the NFL season with Chinn checking in at No. 5.

No. 1: QB Justin Herbert (Chargers)

No. 2: WR Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

No. 3: DE Chase Young (Football Team)

No. 4: OT Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

No. 5: S Jeremy Chinn (Panthers)

No. 6: RB Jonathan Taylor (Colts)

No. 7: QB Joe Burrow (Bengals)

No. 8: RB James Robinson (Jaguars)

No. 9: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)

No. 10: WR Chase Claypool (Steelers)

Chinn was a guy that the Panthers' coaching staff raved about in training camp as they believed he would make an immediate impact for a young Carolina defense and boy, they were not wrong. He began the season with an eigh-tackle performance against the Las Vegas Raiders and by the end of week five, he had already accounted for 44 tackles.

In week 12, Chinn had his best performance of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did he notch a single-game career-high 13 tackles, but he also recovered two fumbles for touchdowns in a span of ten seconds. Just days later, he would be named Rookie of the Month for the 2nd consecutive month.

Chinn finished the year with 117 tackles (led all rookies), one interception, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups, and one sack.

