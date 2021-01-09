Jeremy Chinn Not Named a Rookie of the Year Finalist

The 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Finalists were named on Friday and somehow, someway, Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn was left off of the list.

The list that was released Friday afternoon included:

QB Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

WR Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

RB James Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars)

RB Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

DE Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

Chinn finished the season with 117 tackles, five QB hits, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, and one sack.

Leading up to the season, the Panthers' coaching staff continued to praise him for his versatility and ability to make plays all over the field. They knew exactly what they had in him and he did not disappoint. Chinn totaled eight tackles in his first-ever NFL game in the season opener vs Las Vegas and two weeks later, had 12 tackles vs the Chargers.

Chinn's best performance of the season came at Minnesota when he registered 13 tackles, 1 QB hits, and returned two fumbles for touchdowns in a span of ten seconds.

Although he was excluded from the Rookie of the Year Award, Chinn has an extremely bright future ahead of him and is already one of the best young defensive backs in the NFL.

