Panther Maven Mock Draft 8.0

Round 1, Pick 7: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

With the New York Giants recently signing linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez from the Green Bay Packers, I now see Simmons still being on the board when the Panthers select at No. 7.

If you look at all of the available mock drafts on the interwebs, you'll likely see the Panthers selecting defensive lineman Derrick Brown in the first round. Although Brown is a solid player and wouldn't be a bad choice, Simmons is too hard to pass up at No. 7. In 2019, Simmons had a monster season for the Tigers collecting 104 tackles, 8 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Immediate impact? You better believe it.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 2, Pick 38: DL Ross Blacklock (TCU)

Since I have Carolina passing on Derrick Brown in the first round, they'll need to go interior defensive line here in the second round. Blacklock is an intriguing player that looks the part of an NFL starting defensive lineman. He does a really good job in plugging up run gaps and creates a lot of negative plays.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Bryce Hall (Virginia)

Carolina will need to add some young, promising talent to the secondary and Bryce Hall can be that guy. The only red flag with him is him missing the final six games of the 2019 season with an ankle injury. If he recovers as expected, he's a great pick in round three. He finished the 2018 season with 62 tackles, two interceptions and 21 pass breakups. This dude can cover and cover well.

Last week: CB Damon Arnette (Ohio State).

Round 4, Pick 113: OL Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin)

Biadasz is rising up the draft boards and could even be taken in the second or third round, but if he falls, Carolina cannot afford to pass up on him. He's probably a little more NFL-ready then Ben Bredeson of Michigan and would be an immediate boost to the big fellas up front.

Last week: Solomon Kindley (Georgia).

Round 5, Pick 148: WR Isaiah Hodgins (Oregon State)

Carolina needs to add some depth to their receiving corps and although they won't likely get a "go-to" guy in the fifth round, they can still add some quality talent in the later rounds. Isaiah Hodgins is a big, long, lanky 6'4", 205-pound receiver that has great range and runs really clean, sharp routes. This would give the Panthers a much needed big target in the red zone.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 5, Pick 152: S Julian Blackmon (Utah)

Tre Boston needs a little help in the backend and with Ross Cockrell likely on his way out, the Panthers can look at Blackmon as an option in the fifth round. Blackmon has great coverage skills and can cover a ton of ground. He totaled 60 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups in 2019.

Last week: No pick.

Round 6, Pick 184: LB Justin Strnad (Wake Forest)

This past year Strnad tore a bicep tendon in his right arm and had surgery completed in late October, but is expected to be fully healthy with a full recovery of three to four months. During his seven games, he registered 69 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Last week: S Tanner Muse (Clemson).

Round 7, Pick 221: DL Raequan Williams (Michigan State).

The Panthers could use some more bodies up front on defense and could pair Williams up with Blacklock. Many scouts are overlooking Willams and should have him a little higher on the draft boards. He is a big body that can not only fill run gaps, but can apply pressure on the quarterback.

Last week: TE Jacob Breeland (Oregon).