AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Panthers Big Board: Isaiah Simmons Draft Profile

Schuyler Callihan

With the 2020 NFL Combine under a week away and the draft just a couple of months away, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

Today, we take a sneak peek at what Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons has to offer. 

Simmons is one of the most versatile players in the college game. What’s most impressive about his game is that he not only plays several positions, but plays several positions at a high level. He can line up at inside linebacker, outsider linebacker, safety, cover the slot, off the edge and just about everywhere imaginable. 

The Panthers seem to be interested in adding a linebacker in this draft class and despite several mock drafts tabbing defensive lineman Derrick Brown (Auburn) to Carolina in the first round, Simmons may make more sense. With the amount of defensive line talent that is available in the upcoming draft, there will be opportunities to still get a quality guy in the middle rounds. Simmons is a can't-miss guy. 

As a junior, Simmons totaled 104 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The man can flat out defend. 

Not only is Simmons a prolific tackler, but he has great coverage skills as well. In 2019, he finished with three interceptions and eight pass deflections. His versatility goes unmatched and if the Panthers can select him with the 7th overall pick, it’s highway robbery. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Greg Olsen Signs With a New Team

The former Panther now has a new home

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: TE Thaddeus Moss Draft Profile

An inside look at what the LSU tight end brings to the table

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Should Pursue Teddy Bridgewater, if Newton is Dealt

This would make a lot of sense for Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

Cam Newton Expected to Resume Football Activity in Near Future

A timeline for Newton's return has been released

Schuyler Callihan

Five Possible Trade Destinations for Cam Newton

Where oh where could Cam go?

Schuyler Callihan

by

KingLouie

Kuechly Passes Baton to Shaq Thompson to Lead Panthers Defense

Carolina turns to Thompson to replace Kuechly's leadership

Schuyler Callihan

Former Panther Lifts Dallas Renegades to Victory

The Dallas Renegades have found their big time play maker

Schuyler Callihan

Rivera Holds Panthers Yard Sale, Raises $30,000 for Charity

Rivera continues his work in the Charlotte community

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Maven Mock Draft 2.0

A full seven-round projection of the Panthers 2020 draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

Five Reasons Christian McCaffrey Will Win NFL MVP in 2020

Can the Panthers running back enter the MVP conversation in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

by

yeetww23