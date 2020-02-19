Panthers Big Board: Isaiah Simmons Draft Profile

With the 2020 NFL Combine under a week away and the draft just a couple of months away, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

Today, we take a sneak peek at what Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons has to offer.

Simmons is one of the most versatile players in the college game. What’s most impressive about his game is that he not only plays several positions, but plays several positions at a high level. He can line up at inside linebacker, outsider linebacker, safety, cover the slot, off the edge and just about everywhere imaginable.

The Panthers seem to be interested in adding a linebacker in this draft class and despite several mock drafts tabbing defensive lineman Derrick Brown (Auburn) to Carolina in the first round, Simmons may make more sense. With the amount of defensive line talent that is available in the upcoming draft, there will be opportunities to still get a quality guy in the middle rounds. Simmons is a can't-miss guy.

As a junior, Simmons totaled 104 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The man can flat out defend.

Not only is Simmons a prolific tackler, but he has great coverage skills as well. In 2019, he finished with three interceptions and eight pass deflections. His versatility goes unmatched and if the Panthers can select him with the 7th overall pick, it’s highway robbery.

