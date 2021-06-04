Predicting the Madden 22 Ratings for the Panthers' Defensive Starters

Although the release of Madden 22 is still a couple of months away (likely late August), we figured it would be fun to take a look at how each starter on the Carolina Panthers' defense will be rated.

Note: Keep in mind, the overall rating predictions are what I believe Madden will rate each player, not what I would rate them.

DE Haason Reddick - 85

Carolina really needed to add another pass rusher this offseason and hit a home run with Reddick. He notched 12.,5 sacks a year ago and another season like that could push him closer to a 90 overall.

DT Derrick Brown - 79

I wouldn't be surprised to see Brown be an 80 or higher but it seems like Madden doesn't really give respect to a lot of players until their third year in the league.

DT DaQuan Jones - 75

After losing Efe Obada and Zach Kerr in free agency, Jones fills a huge hole on the interior of the defensive line. He and Brown should cause a lot of trouble inside and open things up for those on the edge.

DE Brian Burns - 88

I fully expect Burns to reach a 90 at some point this season. He gets better with every snap he takes and has evolved into more than just an elite pass rusher. Double-digit sacks are certainly attainable for him in 2021.

LB Shaq Thompson - 76

In my opinion, Thompson took a bit of a step back last year and didn't play to the level I know he's capable of. The addition of the guy below (Perryman) should help Thompson get back on track.

LB Denzel Perryman - 74

Perryman is a massive upgrade over Tahir Whitehead. With that said, he's dealt with some injuries throughout his career which is what is holding him back from being a higher rating. Perryman has not been the most durable player and will need to change that to be in the Panthers' long-term plans.

CB Donte Jackson - 79

There's no doubt that Jackson has the talent to be an 80 or even a little higher but he has to put it all together. His pass coverage has been inconsistent throughout his career and if he can eliminate the big plays/catches from happening, that overall will increase.

CB Jaycee Horn - 77

It's always hard to judge what Madden will rate rookies. Rarely do you see a rookie with an 80 overall but there are a few. Horn may be the best cornerback on the roster but the game won't view it that way until he proves it on the field.

CB A.J. Bouye - 78

If Bouye returns to his Pro Bowl form, the Panthers' secondary will be even better than expected. His rating should be much higher but I'm guessing they'll put him in the high 70s.

S Jeremy Chinn - 81

Jeremy Chinn had a tremendous rookie season and quickly emerged as one of the Panthers' top defenders. He will be making the full-time move to safety this season which will allow him to be the eraser in the back end. Within the next couple of seasons, Chinn should reach the 90 mark.

S Juston Burris - 67

If there is one glaring hole in the Panthers' defense it's at the strong safety spot. Burris is a decent player but is not necessarily the most reliable.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Predicting the Madden 22 Ratings for the Panthers' Offensive Starters

Burns Pleased with Additions to Defense, Believes Panthers Will Have a Top Unit

Breaking Down Where the Panthers' Money is Being Spent

Joe Thomas: 'I Think We're Going to See a Much Better Version of Sam Darnold'

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.