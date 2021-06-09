Rhule Still Expects Robby Anderson to Attend Mandatory Minicamp

The biggest storyline out of the Panthers' OTAs is the absence of wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Anderson has been working out at his home in Florida and with the majority of the team participating in OTAs, it has created some speculation as to why he is absent. Of course, these are voluntary workouts and it is not unusual for a player to skip out OTAs but if Anderson is a no-show next week for mandatory minicamp, that will be an indicator that something is up.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters at the start of OTAs that he expects Anderson to return to Charlotte for mandatory minicamp and training camp. Wednesday afternoon, he doubled-down on his earlier statements.

"I have no reason to believe that anybody is not [going to show up]. My whole thing with everything is just, I'm coaching whoever is here so I have no reason to believe that anybody will not be here."

Anderson is entering the final year of his two-year contract that he signed with the Panthers last offseason. He caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns during his first season in Charlotte.

