Russell Okung and Michael Schofield Reunite with OL Coach

Jason Hewitt

The recent signing of Michael Schofield addressed one of the Panthers most important position groups in need of a boost, the offensive line. Schofield is the second offensive lineman that the Panthers signed from the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. The first was Russell Okung, who was traded to Carolina for Trai Turner earlier this year. There is an important connection established here. Their offensive line coach, Pat Meyer, coached for the Chargers from 2017-2019.

The relationship between Okung and Schofield dates all the way back to the 2016 NFL season. The two were teammates for one year in Denver before being reunited through the Chargers the following year. Okung and Schofield also played alongside Panthers center Matt Paradis, so there is a lot of familiarity here.  This should allow the two to lead the offensive line this season since they are both seasoned veterans who are familiar with Meyer's terminology and philosophy as a coach. Here's what Okung had to say about Schofield and Meyer in 2017, via the Los Angeles Chargers' website:

"Coach Meyer wants guys who are dependable and coachable," the left tackle explained. "That's Schofield. He can learn quickly, which is important since he's coming in (shortly before the season). He definitely brings what we are looking for into our room."

As the rebuild continues, head coach Matt Rhule continuously makes it clear that building a culture is a priority in Carolina. In order to rebuild a football culture, having established relationships within the organization is essential. Chemistry will be key, especially for this very young team. This should especially be displayed within the offensive line group. Ideally, Okung and Schofield's on-field chemistry along with Meyer's coaching should add significant improvement to the Panthers offense this season.

