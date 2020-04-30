The Carolina Panthers have added some depth to their offensive line by signing former Los Angeles Chargers guard Michael Schofield, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Schofield started all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, playing 995 snaps at the right guard position. The Panthers’ only right guard on their current roster is Dennis Daley, who started nine games for Carolina in 2019. Schofield is in prime position to be the team’s starting guard as he has proven to be a competent starter in the NFL during his first six seasons.

Selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan, Schofield spent his first three seasons with the team, including starting Super Bowl 50 in which the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Schofield was released prior to the start of the 2017 NFL season and later signed with the Chargers where he would start at least 15 games for Los Angeles over the next three seasons.

Schofield will provide Carolina with some much-needed experience on the offensive line where he will likely start alongside his former Chargers teammate, Russell Okung. The Panthers invested heavily into their skills positions this offseason by signing Robby Anderson and Teddy Bridgewater in free agency along with extending Christian McCaffrey to a record deal. Carolina’s offensive line will be imperative to the team’s success in 2020 and signing Michael Schofield was a step in the right direction in order to get their skill players the necessary protection.

What do you think of the Panthers’ signing of Michael Schofield? Does he have a chance to start in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers’ fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL