BREAKING: Panthers Tentatively Agree to Trade with Chargers

Jason Hewitt

The offensive line is a position group that needed some improvement, and the Panthers' front office had finally addressed it. Nothing has been finalized yet, but according to multiple sources, the team is trading Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers for Russell Okung. 

With this trade, the Panthers have seemingly replaced younger talent for experience, as Okung is a seasoned veteran in this league. The 31-year-old left tackle has been in the NFL since 2010, contrasting Turner, who has been in the league since 2014.

This trade may puzzle many Panthers fans everywhere, but it seemingly makes sense from a positional standpoint. Trai Turner plays right guard while Russell Okung plays left tackle. Every position on the offensive line is critical to the team's success, but left tackle is arguably the most important. 

The Carolina Panthers have lacked the ability to consistently protect the quarterback's blind side for a few years, so it will be interesting to see how the team's offense evolves with a seasoned left tackle in place. 

Unfortunately, the team will also be losing its best offensive lineman in Trai Turner. Turner has been nominated to the Pro Bowl for the past five years and has grown into one of the best players on the Panthers offense. His performance on the interior of the line of scrimmage will certainly be missed.

With that being said, the Panthers front office may potentially be analyzing talent in the NFL Draft for a younger interior offensive lineman. Now that Trai Turner is gone, this has to be a priority. Luckily, whoever starts at QB for the Panthers in 2020 will have a Super Bowl winning left tackle in Russell Okung to rely upon.

