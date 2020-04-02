Sports Illustrated Releases Latest Mock Draft

It is finally draft month! Despite COVID-19 altering the NFL's plans for the draft, excitement of where some of the best players in the college game will go still exists.

For the Carolina Panthers, a ton of scenarios can play out. Will they get their dream wish of Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons falling into their hands? Or will a crazy scenario play out where both quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are still on the board?

It's very unlikely that they would consider taking a quarterback at No. 7, but should both still be on the board, they certainly have a tough decision on their hands. This would be a good opportunity for the Panthers to trade out of the No. 7 spot for a team willing to move up for one of the signal callers.

This week, Sports Illustrated released a new mock draft, which had the Panthers selecting Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

This would be a great plan "B" if Simmons is off of the board. Not only is Brown projected to have a strong NFL career, but it is a huge need for Carolina. The Panthers lost every starter off of the defensive line from the 2019 team and although they will likely fill that void with cheap rentals, Brown is a perfect fit for Phil Snow's defense.

What do you think of Brown being projected to the Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

