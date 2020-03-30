Should Carolina Trade Out of the No. 7 Pick?

The 2020 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and as the days go by, you start to wonder: What will the Panthers elect to do with their first round pick?

Yesterday, we laid out several options for who the team should take if they choose to stay put at No. 7. Today, we discuss whether or not the Panthers should trade out of that pick or stay put and select the best player available on the board. So, let's get to it and look at what Carolina should do with each scenario.

Both Auburn DL Derrick Brown and Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons are available

Derrick Brown is a special player and will have a long, successful career in the NFL. However, Isaiah Simmons is on another planet. He's a freak of an athlete and can line up at several spots all over the field. Having versatile players is always a good thing, but having a guy that can play multiple positions at a high level is even better - that's what Simmons brings to the table.

Derrick Brown is off the board, Isaiah Simmons is still available

Easy decision here. Go get your franchise guy on the defensive side and select Isaiah Simmons. It may sound redundant, but in any scenario he is still available, the Panthers have to draft him.

Isaiah Simmons is off the board, Derrick Brown is still available

Isaiah Simmons should be the Panthers number one target if he is still on the board. In this case, you go ahead and take Derrick Brown. Carolina lost a ton of production off of the defensive line and need a guy that can help in the run game - an area where this team struggled severely in 2019.

Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown are both off the board

TRADE OUT. It would not make sense for Carolina to take an offensive tackle at No. 7 when they would likely be reaching for one AND it is not the biggest hole that needs filled. The Panthers need to accumulate as many picks as possible and a team that is looking to make a move up for a quarterback could be interested. Best case scenario here is that the Panthers still keep a first round pick and get a future first rounder or a pair of mid-round picks.

Now, let's be sure to note that this is only looking at the scenarios involving Brown and Simmons. Others like CB Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), OL Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), OL Mekhi Becton (Louisville), QB Justin Herbert (Oregon) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) could also be options for Carolina, but Brown and Simmons are the two likely candidates here.

What do you think the Panthers should do with the No. 7 overall pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

