Taylor Moton Speaks on Contract Talks, Taking Reps at Left Tackle

Earlier this offseason, the Panthers were unable to agree to terms with starting right tackle Taylor Moton and his agent on a contract extension, thus bringing the franchise tag into play.

Moton will earn roughly $14 million this year while playing under the tag while the two sides look to eventually come to a long-term agreement. Tuesday evening, Moton met with reporters following the first day of minicamp and was asked about where things stood in terms of a contract being done.

"I don't know what's going to happen with the deal situation. Right now, I'm just focused on being the best Taylor Moton that I can be out on the field. Just focusing on camp and getting better day in and day out," Moton stated. "Ultimately, I'm just blessed to be in the building. I'm blessed to be a Panther. I'm just happy to be out there with my brothers on the field and being able to play the sport I love at the end of the day."

Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac told SI All Panthers that a multi-year deal for Moton could look similar to that of Jack Conklin from the Cleveland Browns who signed for three years, $42 million in 2020.

Contract talk aside, Moton is happy to be back to work and getting acclimated with his new teammates along the offensive line.

"I'm loving the guys. I'm excited to go to war with them week in and week out. Right now, I'm just excited to have the opportunity to get better with them day in and day out. It's a great group of guys and I can see the chemistry building."

The Panthers have also flirted with the idea of flipping Moton over to left tackle to protect Sam Darnold's blindside considering he is the most reliable big man up front. However, that doesn't appear to be a move neither Moton or the coaching staff is willing to make permanent anytime soon. It could be a possibility down the road but it's going to take some time for him to get used to it.

"It's definitely different because your footwork is different. Your hands are different. The playbook is different. Everything is flipped. I'm so used to going one way with my feet and my hips and my hands that it's not as comfortable obviously when you have to flip all of that in your mind. It's muscle memory. It's something that I've come to get more comfortable with reps and I know it's just something that takes more and more reps. I'm just making sure I'm going out of my way and doing everything that I can so that if I'm ever thrown in there, I'm ready as I can be."

