Robby Anderson Discusses Decision to Skip OTAs, Being Reunited with Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers have had a very strong showing in offseason workouts with the majority of the roster attending OTAs and are at full participation through one day of mandatory minicamp. Veteran wide receiver Robby Anderson was the biggest name to skip out on OTAs which had some believing that it had to do with a new contract as he is entering the final year of his two-year deal.

Tuesday afternoon, Anderson spoke with the media and immediately addressed his decision to stay at his home in Florida during OTAs and not workout with the team in Charlotte.

"I feel like I'm to the point of my career where I know how to get myself ready. It wasn't like anything against the team or nothing like that. I was just trying to capitalize on the time in the offseason. I feel like the work that I was putting in with my trainer, I was on a good program and I didn't really want to step away from that."

So no, the contract doesn't appear to be a pressing issue and no, there is no beef between Anderson and any of the coaching staff or teammates that we are aware of. During the first day of minicamp, he showed the same energy and ran around with a big smile as Robby normally does.

"My coaches and nobody really had a problem with it, so I felt like I wasn't doing anything wrong, I was working. It wasn't like I was sitting around and doing nothing."

With Anderson returning to Charlotte, it was also the first time that he was able to get back to work with Sam Darnold, his former teammate with the New York Jets. Although it's only been one day, Anderson says he can already see a big difference in Darnold's confidence.

In 25 games with Darnold in New York, Anderson hauled in 88 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns. In Adam Gase's offense, the two often connected on deep balls which gave Anderson the label as being just a home run threat. However, Panthers' offensive coordinator Joe Brady gave Anderson more opportunities to succeed in the middle part of the field and in the quick passing game which proved that he can be a well-rounded receiver.

"When I walked in the building, I see like a new energy out of him [Darnold]. Like a glow that I didn't really see in New York. I can view a difference in him so far," Anderson said. "I think the New York system was a little more complex and had a lot of nuances and things that made it more difficult for everybody. Not just him. Not just me. But I think this system is a little bit more graspable."

