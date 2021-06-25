Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 RG Order

Looking at how the right guard spot may shake out for the Panthers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the centers.

Starter - John Miller

He may not have had the type of year he or the Panthers would have liked to of had but there's potential there for Miller to develop into a quality starter. Now that Miller has a full year under his belt in this offense and a year working with offensive line coach Pat Meyer, I expect him to take a big leap.

Backup - Deonte Brown

Brown did not allow a single sack during his time at Alabama which is something you don't see all too often. As good as he was in pass protection, Brown was even better going downhill in the run game. His weight is something that he has to continue to monitor so that he can play at a high level in the NFL

3rd string - David Moore (?)

Moore is considered to be one of the most likely undrafted free agents to make the Panthers 53-man roster. He really impressed the Panthers' coaching staff at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL and now, could play his way onto the roster. The three preseason games are going to be very important for guys like Moore who are fighting for a spot.

