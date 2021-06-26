Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers 2021 RT Order

Looking at how the right tackle spot may shake out for the Panthers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the right tackles.

Starter - Taylor Moton

There aren't too many guarantees in football but one of them is Taylor Moton being rock solid at right tackle. Sure, Brady Christensen will have a chance to compete for the starting job but that's only if Moton moves over to the left side. Moton has steadily become the Panthers' best offensive lineman over the past couple of years and GM Scott Fitterer is doing everything in his power to get a multi-year deal done with him to keep in Charlotte for the foreseeable future.

Backup - Brady Christensen

Christensen played left tackle at BYU but Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said a few weeks ago that they see him as a right tackle. Unfortunately for Christensen, he will be stuck in a backup role unless he gets moved inside to guard, which is a possibility or Moton moves to left tackle as previously mentioned. To me, Christensen would be an improvement over John Miller at right guard but we'll see if they give him any reps there during the preseason.

3rd string - Trent Scott

Scott will serve as the Panthers' swingman. He can play either left or right tackle and can even play guard if needed. His versatility and the production he had a year ago should be enough to convince the coaching staff to keep him on the 53-man roster.

