Ranking the Panthers' Offensive Position Groups

It's hard to believe we are just 25 days away from the start of training camp which will see the Carolina Panthers return to Spartanburg, SC on the campus of Wofford College. Last year, the Panthers stayed in Charlotte for training camp due to the pandemic which marked the first time the Panthers did not hold camp in Spartanburg.

With training camp just around the corner, we felt like it would be a good time to take a look at each position group on the offensive side of the ball and rank them.

No. 1 - Wide receivers

If Mike Davis returned to Carolina, you could make an argument for the running backs claiming the top spot. Chuba Hubbard could be as equally good or even an upgrade but we have no idea how he will pan out. What we do know is that DJ Moore and Robby Anderson are coming off 1,000-yard seasons and are two of the best young receivers in the game. Despite the loss of Curtis Samuel to free agency, the Panthers still have some depth beyond the top two with 2nd round draft pick Terrrace Marshall Jr. and veteran David Moore who signed with the team back in free agency. 6th round draft pick Shi Smith could also make some noise if given the opportunity. Moore and Anderson are established as the top two targets but the Panthers have plenty of options behind those guys as well. It's just a matter of which guy will emerge as WR3.

No. 2 - Running backs

When you have a player like Christian McCaffrey in your running back room, you have to put the group towards the top of the list. Having a healthy McCaffrey for all of or at least the majority of the games in 2021 will help elevate the Panthers' offense. Chuba Hubbard will have a big role as a rookie but he is fully capable of handling the workload. Two years ago, he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in a single season at Oklahoma State. Trenton Cannon, Reggie Bonnafon, and Rodney Smith will also be in the mix for some carries.

No. 3 - Offensive tackles

As a group, the offensive tackles could stand to use some improvement but similar to the McCaffrey and the running back room, Taylor Moton elevates this group up the list. Moton is one of the best right tackles in all of football and is about to get paid as such. Cameron Erving is slated to start at left tackle which could end up being a bit of a rotating door if he struggles as he has in years past or has trouble staying healthy. Trent Scott, Greg Little, and Brady Christensen can all fill in if needed. Although the Panthers would love to keep Moton at right tackle, if Brady Christensen develops into a solid player, they should flip Moton to the left side to give them the best five out on the field.

No. 4 - Tight ends

This might seem a bit high for a position group that really struggled to have an impact in the passing game a year ago but they brought in Dan Arnold through free agency and Tommy Tremble in the draft in hopes of stabilizing the position. Head coach Matt Rhule has been complimenting Ian Thomas and the offseason he has had thus far and if he finally comes around to be a reliable receiving option, the tight ends group is fairly decent all of a sudden.

No. 5 - Quarterbacks

Of course, there are still a lot of questions surrounding Sam Darnold's ability to be a franchise quarterback but until he takes his first snap with the Panthers, I'll remain optimistic. Considering he was in an awful situation in New York that very few people would have had success in, you have to give Darnold a 2nd chance to prove himself. Behind Darnold, the Panthers don't really have a reliable backup. Will Grier and PJ Walker aren't bad options but both have that 3rd string vibe about them. Folks say if you have two quarterbacks then you don't have one in terms of a starter. In my opinion, the same applies to the backup spot. If you have two 3rd string level quarterbacks, you don't really have a solid backup. However, it looks like the Panthers are comfortable rolling into the new season with those two guys backing up Darnold.

No. 6 - Centers

If Matt Paradis can play up to expectations, the level of play from the offensive line will be vastly better. There's too much up and down with his play and you never know which Matt Paradis you're going to get on any given Sunday. With Tyler Larsen signing with the Football Team in free agency, the Panthers' only other options at center are Sam Tecklenburg who spent last year on the practice squad, or projected starting left guard Pat Elflein.

No. 7 - Offensive Guards

John Miller (right guard) and Pat Elflein (left guard) are expected to be in the starting lineup for the Panthers and I'm not sure that those are the two guys who will be starting at those spots by the end of the season. Dennis Daley (left guard) and rookie Deonte Brown (right guard) are very capable of beating out those two guys throughout the duration of the season. Miller did a decent job last year but nothing that would ensure that he will be the answer for 2021 or beyond. Elflein has had some very good years but also some very bad years. He's a bit of a mixed bag so who knows whether or not if we will see the better version of Pat Elflein in 2021.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Can Sam Darnold be the Next Ryan Tannehill?

Panthers Wide Receiver Suspended Two Games

Greg Olsen Claims Tight Ends are Underpaid

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.