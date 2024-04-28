Inside the Pick: Scouting New Panthers CB Chau Smith-Wade
An argument could have been made that Carolina’s biggest need in the draft outside of a weapon for Bryce Young was a defensive back. Dan Morgan addressed that need in the fifth round.
Chau Smith-Wade was selected with Carolina’s fifth pick, number 22 in the fifth round. Smith-Wade was a two-way player in high school (running back and defensive back), and committed to Washington State as a three-star recruit. He redshirted his true freshman year (2020) and entered the 2024 NFL Draft as a fourth year junior. He was named a captain by his peers in his final college season.
Smith-Wade started his first career game during bowl season in 2022, and he started the next 19 games he played at Wazzu. He was named honorable mention All Pac-12 (RIP Pac-12) in 2022, forcing three fumbles and intercepting two passes. He burst onto the general public’s draft radar with an interception at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February.
At 5’9”, 184 pounds, Smith-Wade lacks elite size for a modern day NFL defensive back. His lack of mass shows up on film at the top of opposing receiver’s routes. He can get moved off his spot too easily and his poor arm length is a major weakness at the point of attack. After his five forced turnovers in 2022, Smith-Wade failed to force a single one in 2023. For a new regime that preaches takeaways, the Cougar is an interesting choice.
Where Smith-Wade lacks in size, he makes up for it with athleticism. He’s a fluid mover that can contort his body in coverage like a seasoned veteran. He has vast special teams history as well, playing 333 career special teams snaps in his career.
Smith-Wade is a developmental pick. If he pans out, he could man the opposite side of the field from Jaycee Horn for years to come.