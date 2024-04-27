Panthers Select Washington State CB Chau Smith-Wade in 2024 NFL Draft
With the 157th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Washington State cornerback Chau Smith-Wade.
Smith-Wade can move around to different spots in the secondary, but carve out a role as a nickel. Troy Hill can fill that starting role for another year, but he’s nearing the end of his playing career and Carolina needs more depth at that spot. He does need to be a little more active around the football as he totaled just 17 passes defended and three interceptions at the collegiate level.
UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS
RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
RD 3, Pick 72: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
RD 4, Pick 101: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
RD 5, Pick 157: CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills)
RD 7, Pick 240