All Panthers

Panthers Select Washington State CB Chau Smith-Wade in 2024 NFL Draft

A closer look at the 157th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Chau Smith-Wade of Washington State (6)
Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Chau Smith-Wade of Washington State (6) / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the 157th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Washington State cornerback Chau Smith-Wade.

Smith-Wade can move around to different spots in the secondary, but carve out a role as a nickel. Troy Hill can fill that starting role for another year, but he’s nearing the end of his playing career and Carolina needs more depth at that spot. He does need to be a little more active around the football as he totaled just 17 passes defended and three interceptions at the collegiate level.

UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS

RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

RD 3, Pick 72: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

RD 4, Pick 101: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

RD 5, Pick 157: CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills)

RD 7, Pick 240

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN