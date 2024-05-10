Panthers Agree to Terms With All Seven Draft Picks
The Carolina Panthers will have a full house at rookie minicamp this weekend.
Per the team website, the Panthers have agreed to contract terms with all seven of their 2024 draft picks. Xavier Legette, Jonathan Brooks, Trevin Wallace, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Chau Smith-Wade, Jaden Crumedy, and Michael Barrett will all be eligible to take the field this weekend with the security of having their first NFL contract inked.
Those seven rookies will join any undrafted free agents and rookie camp invites in a three day (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) sprint to get familiarized with Dave Canales' new look Carolina Panthers.
The only rookie that will not be taking part in the minicamp is Jonathan Brooks as he continues to rehab from his torn ACL that he suffered in November.
Unfortunately, no veteran Carolina Panthers will take the field this weekend. First-round pick Xavier Legette will have a quick trip from his hometown in South Carolina to Charlotte for his first on-field action with the Panthers, but he will have a longer wait to get acclimated with his new quarterback. Legette was drafted out of the University of South Carolina to be a downfield weapon that Bryce Young lacked in his rookie year, and both parties will laud the opportunity to get on the field with their counterpart for the first time.
The next official Panthers get together will be at the start of OTAs (organized team activites) on May 20-21. Those two days will be the first time the rookies will be integrated with the veterans, and the first time Canales and Morgan will get to see the finished product of their flurry of offseason moves come together.