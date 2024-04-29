Grading the Carolina Panthers' 2024 NFL Draft Class
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, it's time for us to unleash our analysis on what the Carolina Panthers did over the weekend and hand out some grades.
Matt Verderame (Sports Illustrated): B+
I was a fan of this draft because the Panthers followed up on their offseason plan to get Bryce Young back on solid ground. After bulking up the guard play in free agency, Carolina went after the kind of targets who will produce yards after the catch or move the football with loaded boxes. This is a gift for any young quarterback.
Schuyler Callihan: B-
I'm a believer in Xavier Legette, Jonathon Brooks, and Ja'Tavion Sanders, however, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't concerned with two of them (Legette and Brooks) having just one year of high level production. Defensively, I like what they did by drafting Trevin Wallace, but thought they took him a little early. That's just me nitpicking. Crumedy and Barrett have a big uphill battle ahead of them and aren't likely to see the field much early in their careers. I know we could say it about every class, every year, but this group truly has a boom-or-bust feel to it.
Matt Welch: B
I think the Panthers did a phenomenal job going out and getting Bryce Young some weapons in this draft, which was the game plan coming in. Xavier Legette seemed to be the choice all along, and now he carries that R1 label on him, making him a Day One starter in the process with this WR corps. I would have preferred the Panthers take Blake Corum if they were going to take the draft’s 1st RB, but Brooks will give the RB room a run for its money, maybe motivating Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard in the process. Trevin Wallace could be a gem. He reminds me a lot of Thomas Davis, who was one of those guys who just gets to the ball carrier by whatever means necessary. Ja’Tavion Sanders could be the steal of the draft and should immediately be TE1, in my opinion. The depth pickups late in the draft didn’t impress me much.
Tyler Ball: B-
Overall, the 2024 draft was meant for finding weapons for the offense. What I liked hearing from Dave and Dan is that they identified players with the right mentality, competitiveness, but most uniquely versatility skill sets. You appreciate that in leadership. The Panthers might not have picked the flashiest players in every round, but they found some diamonds at spots that fill needs, especially for depth. I like the direction the Panthers are heading in.