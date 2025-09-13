All Panthers

4 questions and bold prediction from Cardinals expert before Panthers game

The Carolina Panthers are visiting the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 2 matchup.

Jeremy Brener

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson rushes as Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen defends
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson rushes as Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen defends / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
To learn more about the Panthers' next opponent, we spoke with Arizona Cardinals On SI publisher Donnie Druin.

The Cardinals walked away with a victory last week against the New Orleans Saints. What was the biggest takeaway from the game?

The biggest takeaway is we still don’t know how this Cardinals team is supposed to look with playoff expectations. Week 1 is a wild one across the board, and though Arizona walked out of a tough environment with a win, the team still has questions surrounding them after squeaking past a Saints team not projected to be much this season. A convincing win against Carolina can solidify those beliefs. 

What is different about Kyler Murray this season that will allow him to take the next step?

Murray actually has a strong defense to support him. In year’s past, perhaps Murray felt like he needed to play the role of Superman - though with a strong running attack and defense to pair, Murray can simply operate the offense within its parameters and not feel forced to put up video game numbers on a weekly basis. He also says he is completely healthy after making a recovery from his ACL injury in 2022, which allows him to cut, twist and turn better on his knee when running. 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the New Orleans Saints
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

What’s one thing people should know about the Cardinals that cannot be found in a box score?

Arizona has one of the better special teams units in the league. Most people overlook this facet of the game, though punter Blake Gillian routinely pins teams deep while Chad Ryland has been excellent in his role. Kickoff units have been strong for the Cardinals under coordinator Jeff Rodgers, too. Special teams doesn’t matter… until it does. 

If the Cardinals were to lose in Week 2, what would be the reason why?

Their run defense. In their last matchup, Carolina ran for over 200 yards and multiple touchdowns against Arizona’s defense, outmatching the Cardinals in their own game. The Saints and Alvin Kamara had early success doing so in Week 1 before defensive coordinator Nick Rallis made adjustments. If the Panthers can repeat that success, there’s a serious chance Carolina walks out of State Farm Stadium with an upset. 

What’s your prediction for the game?

I simply think the Cardinals are a better team on paper. In their home debut with postseason hopes, give me Arizona to cover the spread while also not blowing out Carolina in Week 2, 24-13. I think Trey McBride finds the end zone and Arizona shuts Carolina out in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker tried to sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker tried to sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

