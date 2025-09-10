PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers didn't have a 2024 first-round pick until they traded back up to the 32nd pick to grab Xavier Legette. They felt he could be Bryce Young's WR1, and they felt that he was good enough to warrant moving up so they could get him and lock in a possible fifth-year option.
So far, that move has aged like milk. Legette has looked more like a bust than someone worthy of even being an NFL starter. Year two got off to a dreadful start, too, prompting PFF insider Trevor Sikkema to say he doesn't look remotely worth the investment so far.
Sikkema acknowledged that Legette was a one-year-wonder in college, but he said the Panthers liked his profile and his contested-catch ability. "Fast forward about a year and half, and after Week 1 of the 2025 season, it might be time to get worried that Legette won’t work out the way they hoped," he wrote.
Legette's rookie season was so weak, the Panthers had to go back to the first-round well at WR with Tetairoa McMillan, who already looks lightyears ahead of Legette. "In theory, if the team believed Legette had No. 1 receiver potential, I don’t think McMillan would have been the pick back in late April," Sikkema added.
The receiver was downright awful in Game 1, making horrible mistakes and failing to capitalize on the second-biggest target share. Young looked his way seven times, more than everyone but McMillan, and Legette had the fifth-best production in the passing game.
"If he can’t produce while [Adam] Thielen is no longer on the roster and [Jalen] Coker is out due to injury, that’s a bad sign, so the Panthers may face the possibility of spending yet another top-50 or top-100 pick on a pass catcher in 2026," the analyst concluded.
For fun, here's a list of wide receivers the Panthers could've had over Legette:
- Keon Coleman
- Ladd McConkey
- Jalen McMillan
That's not all that many, but the Panthers also could've ignored WR until 2025 and picked one of the following:
- Cooper Dejean
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Kamari Lassiter
The 2024 draft class wasn't all that deep, but the Panthers made their mistake worse by trading up to do it.
