Carolina Panthers make confounding admission after huge Bryce Young decision

The Carolina Panthers are going to pick up Bryce Young's fifth-year option. This is a sign of faith in the quarterback, but it's also an admission that the QB market bears few realistic, good options to go any other direction.

Essentially, this is Young's team for now, and he has until the end of the 2027 NFL season to justify an extension, which seems fairly likely at this point. He won't require a $40 million contract, but he'll get paid.

However, right after praising Young and revealing their future plans, GM Dan Morgan also seemed to contradict himself with another update about the QB position.

Dan Morgan wants QB competition after propping up Bryce Young

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers are, according to Dan Morgan, picking up Bryce Young's option. The GM also admitted that he and executive Brandt Tilis are discussing whether or not they want to open up extension talks for Young before the 2026 season.

Morgan: He and Brandt Tilis still talking about whether they would start extension talks with Bryce Young prior to next season. “It’s still up in the air.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 13, 2026

Those two things more than imply that Young is the future at the quarterback spot, which is not unwarranted after his growth and the season this team had in just the second year of this regime, which includes Morgan.

They want him around longer and are willing to consider extending him early. That shows faith in Young. Then, in almost the same breath, Morgan said something rather confounding.

Dan Morgan said he’s open to bringing in a young QB to develop behind Bryce Young and would like to add competition to every room.



Prior to that answer, he spoke about valuing JJ Jansen, Andy Dalton and Sam Martin despite the relatively youthful roster. He said he would discuss… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 13, 2026

Getting a younger backup makes sense. Andy Dalton may retire, but he's also ineffective at this point. His spot start in relief of Young proved as much, so the Panthers need better there. Someone who's not on the edge of retirement makes sense.

But then Morgan added that he wants to bring in competition for quarterback, which is curiously juxtaposed with his prior statements. Do you believe in Young or not? Do you want him around longer or not?

Competition isn't inherently a bad thing, and it will probably make Young better. However, the thing Morgan didn't say was where that competition would come from, because there isn't any good competition out there.

The Panthers can sign someone (or trade for them) to compete, but the options are horrible. Free agents include Aaron Rodgers (who may retire), Daniel Jones (torn Achilles), Russell Wilson, Zach Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Kenny Pickett, and Mitchell Trubisky.

None of those guys seem capable of actually pushing Young to get better. The draft isn't a good option for a backup or competition, either, because the only ones worth anything will be long gone before the Panthers even get on the board.

Plus, Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier, or John Mateer in the middle rounds is possible but unwise. The Panthers have too many holes to waste a draft pick on a backup quarterback.

Trading for the uber-expensive and ineffective Tua Tagovailoa or Kyler Murray would not be wise, either, because it would also waste draft picks and throw the salary cap into turmoil. Bringing in competition at this point makes very little sense.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers 1.0 mock draft after playoff elimination

Panthers predicted to go after All-Pro edge in free agency

Carolina Panthers land good grade for 2025, but shouldn’t be satisfied