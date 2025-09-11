Panthers vs. Cardinals: NFL experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup
The Carolina Panthers enter a pretty important Week 2 matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, a team they have dominated historically. That includes a 36-30 OT win last year in Charlotte. Unfortunately, the vibes from that game are gone. The experts seem to agree, universally picking the Panthers to lose. Only a couple even believe they'll cover the 6.5-point spread.
Panthers vs. Cardinals Expert Picks Roundup
MMQB
- Clare Brennan: Cardinals
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Connor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Cardinals
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
ESPN
- Stefania Bell: Cardinals
- Matt Bowen: Cardinals
- Mike Clay: Cardinals
- Jeremy Fowler: Cardinals
- Dan Graziano: Cardinals
- Kalyn Kahler: Cardinals
- Pamela Maldonado: Cardinals
- Eric Moody: Cardinals
- Jason Reid: Cardinals
- Seth Wickersham: Cardinals
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cardinals
- Cody Benjamin: Cardinals
- Jared Dubin: Cardinals
- John Breech: Cardinals
- Tyler Sullivan: Cardinals
Ross Kelly: "The Bryce Young that had a strong finish to the 2024 season didn't appear to start off the 2025 NFL season in an 16-point loss to a Jaguars squad that was 4-13 a year ago. Young had three turnovers, compared to just one touchdown, and completed barely over 50% of his pass attempts. He also didn't get much help from his defense which didn't register any sacks and allowed Jacksonville to rush for 200 yards."
"As for Arizona, it both won and covered on the road versus the Saints, with the trio of Kyler Murray, James Conner and Trey Benson combining for 146 rushing yards. Murray also threw a pair of touchdowns, and the Cards played turnover-free ball in a hostile environment. Arizona will return home on Sunday, giving a massive edge to the Cardinals as Young is 1-15 straight-up in his NFL career on the road. The model backs the Cards (-6.5) to cover also says the Over hits almost 60% of the time."
Bleacher Report: Cardinals -6.5
Moe Moton: "If you're still a believer in Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense, check your eyesight. The optimists overstated the team's offensive improvement at the end of the 2024 term. The Panthers scored 80 combined points in their late-season meetings against the Arizona Cardinals' middling defense and the Atlanta Falcons' unit that ranked 23rd in points allowed. Yes, the Panthers beat the Cardinals 36-30 in Week 16 of the previous campaign, but this game is in Arizona. Carolina is 1-13 on the road with Young as its starting quarterback, losing 10 of those contests by at least seven points."
Wes O'Donnell: "The Cardinals were 6-3 ATS in home games last season, and their late-season meltdown—2-5 after the bye week—included a 36-30 overtime loss to this Panthers team. Now, getting a shot against them at home in the desert, with a chance at moving to 2-0 for the first time since 2021, which is also one of Kyler Murray's best seasons as a pro, just feels right. Add in that the Panthers just played a poor, weather-delayed opener in Jacksonville and now have to fly across the country to Arizona. I'm on board with the home team laying a touchdown and an extra point here."
The Athletic: Panthers +6.5
Vic Tafur: "Bryce Young did not look good — he managed only 4.4 yards per attempt — and good luck figuring out whether last season’s last few games were a mirage or if he will play better against a weird, not-bad Cardinals defense."
Sporting News: Cardinals 24, Panthers 20
Vinnie Iyer: "Bryce Young didn't deliver as a No. 1 overall pick in a make-or-break season to start, but Kyler Murray did with his greater experience. Carolina's defense saw some improvement, but the key will be being more dangerous in the passing game. Murray has a little more help from the traditional running game to push Arizona to 2-0."
Our Pick: Cardinals 31, Panthers 26
It's hard to disagree with the insane unanimity of the picks here. The Cardinals didn't look great against a pretty bad Saints squad, but the Panthers looked like the second-worst team in the NFL. They should be better this week, if only because there's nowhere to go but up. It won't be quite enough, especially with James Conner wreaking havoc on the Panthers' run defense that won't have Tershawn Wharton.
