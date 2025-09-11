Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Carolina Panthers injury report for Week 2
Good news is tough to come by these days for the Carolina Panthers and their fans. Not only did they lose their season opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars in embarrassing fashion, they also suffered a few injuries - including one to a key veteran that will put him on the sidelines for several weeks.
That would be defensive tackle Tershan Wharton, who suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss that is expected to keep him off the field between 2-4 weeks. Veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow also got dinged up, and suffered a rib injury when he took a shot to the midsection while trying to make a completion. Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II was also limited at Wednesday's practice.
Here's the team's first injury report for their Week 2 matchup with the Arizoa Cardinals.
- DT Turk Wharton - DNP - Hamstring
- OT Ickey Ekwonu - Limited - Illness
- OLB Patrick Jones - Limited - Ankle
- WR Hunter Renfrow - Limited - Ribs
- G Rober Hunt - Full - Foot
- G Damien Lewis - Full -Shoulder/ankle
- DL A'Shawn Robinson - Groin - Full
The biggest issue here is of course the status of left tackle Ickey Ekwonu, who had to sit out Week 1 as he's still recovering from an appendectomy. In his place the Panthers started Yosh Nijman at tackle, and it didn't go great. Nijman posted a 38.4 pass blocking grade in Week 1, second lowest among offensive linemen next to center Austin Corbett (27.7).
The other major problem is that with Wharton out the Panthers' interior defensive line depth will be tested. Expect rookie Cam Jackson to see some more playing time going forward, as well as Jaden Crumedy - who was signed off the practice squad last weekend.
