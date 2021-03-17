REPORT: Panthers to Sign DE Morgan Fox

After a quiet first few days of free agency, the Carolina Panthers are making a splash on Wednesday. Carolina started off by adding former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman. This was followed with the addition of former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haasan Reddick. Both figure to bolster a level of the defense that struggled last season.

Now the Panthers have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with former Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox.

Fox has spent all four years of his career with the Rams. His first three seasons were subpar but he began to show his potential last season totaling 6 sacks and 9 hits on the quarterback. The Rams had the No. 1 ranked defense last year led by All-Pro Aaron Donald.

Fox has mainly been a depth defensive lineman but he can help out the Panthers nonetheless. The addition of Reddick to go along with Fox gives Carolina some legitimate pass-rushers to help take the pressure off of Brian Burns.

Over the past three years Fox has not missed a game due to injury. This is a great attribute to have in a defensive lineman added for depth. He will be used heavily in third-and-long situations.

The Panthers all of a sudden have some quality players that can get after opposing quarterbacks. This will help them tremendously as they try to fight their way through the tough NFC South division in 2021.

