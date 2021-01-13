Panthers Have 2nd Round of Interviews with Four GM Candidates

A new GM should be selected very soon for the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers are getting closer to naming their new GM and are expected to make a decision later this week, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

READ MORE: Panthers Expect to Name GM This Week

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced that 15 candidates have completed interviews, and today, the team announced that four of those candidates had earned a second round of interviews. Those four candidates are 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters, Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort, Chiefs Assistant Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles, and Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer.

Peters would appear to be the favorite solely based on connections to the Panthers' coaching staff. Peters played defensive end at UCLA when Rhule was the defensive line coach, along with Phil Snow who was the defensive coordinator in 2001. He has remained in touch with Rhule throughout the years, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB.

If the Panthers want to have any further discussions with any of the candidates on playoff teams, they will have to meet virtually. With that said, it appears that Peters, Poles, Fitterer, and Ossenfort are the main focus of the search.

READ MORE: Panthers Look to Reset, Refresh with New GM

READ MORE: Panthers Interview Two Internal Candidates for GM Opening

READ MORE: 3 Areas the Panthers Must Address This Offseason

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.