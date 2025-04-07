Panthers predicted to fill glaring need through major trade with Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers definitely need to continue addressing their defense, which was the worst statistical unit in NFL history this past season.
Yes, the Panthers added some pieces via free agency, but they also need to land some more talent in the NFL Draft later this month.
Currently, Carolina owns the eighth overall pick, and while rolling with someone like wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan may be tempting, the general feeling is that the Panthers will be going defense with their first-round selection.
Well, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team actually has Carolina trading down from No. 8, projecting the Panthers to send their pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for No. 12 and another unidentified asset. He then predicts Carolina to nab Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Mykel Williams.
"There's no more awkward pick than when Carolina gets on the clock at No. 8," Valentino wrote. "The Panthers could be over-drafting a pass-rusher they don't love or taking a non-premium asset. Moving down is ideal, and Mykel Williams plus an additional pick is a great haul for Day 1. Williams is a stout run defender with sky-high potential if he can prove durable."
Carolina totaled just 32 sacks in 2024, so most are leaning toward the Panthers taking a pass rusher on Day 1 of the draft. Williams could be the answer, as he registered 21 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and a couple of forced fumbles this past season.
Yes, the 20-year-old is still very raw, but he possesses tremendous physical ability and athleticism and could help transform Carolina's defensive front, which wasn't all that imposing this past year.
