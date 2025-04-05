NFL's best tight end linked to Carolina Panthers as trade target
For the last several years the best tight end in the NFL had been Travis Kelce. Based on what we saw in 2024, all those deep playoff runs have taken a toll on Kelce, who's clearly lost a step (and a half). So, the title of the league's top tight end now belongs to George Kittle from the San Francisco 49ers, who's averaged over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two years.
A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Kittle is entering the final year of his contract with the Niners, so naturally he wants a new one. If he winds up holding out for another contract there's speculation he could end up on the trade block. According to Last Word on Sports, if that happens the Panthers should be in the mix.
"The Carolina Panthers are getting younger each season in the pass-catching department, so they should be on the hunt to sign some capable veterans... Perhaps they could trade for Kittle to give quarterback Bryce Young a legitimate, consistent target to boost his chances to move the chains."
You'll hear no argument from us, as the Panthers entered last season with the lowest-ranked tight end unit in the league according to ESPN. While rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders showed some promise, this group still needs more firepower - and taking a big swing for a playmaker like Kittle is exactly the kind of aggressive move they need to make to catch up to the herd in the NFC.
Last season PFF graded Kittle out at 92.4 overall, the best mark at his position. Kittle has earned an elite 82.0 overall grade or higher every season since 2018.
Kittle may be 31 years old, but his production has been excellent since he was drafted despite having to work with a series of below-average and/or overrated quarterbacks. More than just a high-level pass-catching weapon, Kittle is also one of the game's most-enthusiastic blockers. Kittle's physicality and energy can help transform any offense he lines up for - especially one like Carolina's that's distinctly missing an edge outside of the offensive line.
Overall, going from Ian Thomas as their top tight end to George Kittle would be about as big an upgrade as the Panthers can get at this position - or any other. If there's even a slim chance at a deal, the front office should be all over it.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys superstar
Eagles stud calls clash with Julius Peppers his most humbling moment
Carolina Panthers insider points to concern over key lineman’s health
NFL exec’s comments hit hard truth about the Panthers this offseason