2025 NFL draft: Panthers to meet with intriguing triple threat weapon
To put it a simply as possible, the Carolina Panthers need more weapons. They need weapons at wide receiver, where their best option is seriously considering retirement every offseason. They need weapons at tight end, where they've gotten less production than any NFL team since Greg Olsen left.
They also need weapons on the edge so they can produce more pressure on the quarterback. They need weapons on special teams, too - because every little bit of firepower counts when you've posted seven straight losing seasons and have lost nine of 10 against the team you need to get past.
It seems they have their eye on one of the more intriguing weapons in the 2025 NFL draft class - one that's flying under the radar but could make an impact in several different ways. That would be Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane, who's one of the most-versatile prospects in this class. The Panthers will be meeting with him, per Ryan Fowler at The Draft Network.
Listed as a wide receiver, Lane (5-foot-10, 191 pounds) has posted over 200 catches, 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns as a pass-catcher in his college career. He's done a lot more, as well. As a rusher Lane has totaled 264 yards and three touchdowns.
Lane also might be the best punt returner in his class. He led Conferense USA in 2021 with 295 yards and a touchdown, and led the ACC last season with 245 yards and another score. Lane also has experience as a kickoff returner.
Lane also comes with elite athletic testing, posting a 4.34 forty, a 40" vertical and an 11' broad jump at the NFL Combine. The scouting report on Lane mentions his YAC ability, as well as short area quickness and big, soft hands.
At least for now, Lane is projected to come off the board in the fourt round - where the Panthers hold pick Nos. 111 and 114.
