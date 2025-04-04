Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys superstar
For the first time perhaps since Cam Newton was cut, the Carolina Panthers have something at the quarterback position. They'd been cycling through Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, and PJ Walker until they made the bold move to trade up for Bryce Young.
After doing so, it looked like they might still have to cycle through names to find their guy, but Young's resurgence last year proved that he's the man for the future. It also proved that for the first time in a while, there are no questions under center. That's what makes the latest trade proposal so jarring.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios noted that the trade for Joe Milton could mean the end of Dak Prescott's time with the Dallas Cowboys. Aside from the fact that Prescott just signed an extension, Milton doesn't necessarily threaten Prescott.
And if he does and there's a trade in the works, several teams will have some interest in Prescott. The Panthers aren't one of them. Palacios argued, "While head coach Dave Canales has faith in quarterback Bryce Young again, it doesn’t mean his job is necessarily safe. There were great strides at the end of his 2024 campaign, but it will be on him to see how he can compete for the majority of the season."
Palacios cited the idea that Andy Dalton may have to step in this season. He added, "It shouldn’t be surprising if the Panthers draft a quarterback this year. The same can be said about the Panthers trading for a quarterback like Prescott. He has the arm and athletic ability to get this team to at least a postseason run, something the Panthers have been struggling for the past decade."
The Panthers are almost assuredly not drafting a quarterback since they signed backup Dalton to a two-year deal and Young still has two years and an option left on his rookie deal. Their quarterback situation is strong, and they certainly don't need someone who's been hurt, is on a bit of a decline, and costs an astonishing $60 million.