All Panthers Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Elect to Keep Three QB's on 53-Man Roster

Finishing up a couple hours prior to the deadline, the Carolina Panthers finalized their 53-man roster and unsurprisingly kept both backup quarterbacks, Will Grier and P.J. Walker on the active roster along with starter Teddy Bridgewater.

REPORT: WR Seth Roberts Being Mentioned in Trade Talks

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Roberts is a name being brought up in trade talks around the league.

Roberts is projected to be the team's No. 4 receiver behind DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Robby Anderson. He is not expected to play a major role in the offense, but does have 78 career games under his belt along with 179 receptions, 2,097 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Tepper Talks Possibility of Contract Extension for GM Marty Hurney

Panthers GM Marty Hurney is in the final year of his current contract and there has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not he will be around beyond the 2020 season. Wednesday afternoon team owner David Tepper was asked if the two had begun any sort of contract negotiations.

OFFICIAL: No Fans for Panthers' Season Opener

With the positive tests of COVID-19 in the state of North Carolina remaining steady, this seems to be the safest decision for the time-being. Despite week one being a no-go for fans, it seems like the organization is not counting out all hope for fans to return to Bank of America Stadium at some point this season.

