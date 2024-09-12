Former Panthers pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson signs with new NFL team
Back in the spring, the Carolina Panthers signed outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal, hoping they could be the ones to get the production out of the former first-rounder he was unable to find with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Chaisson didn't offer enough versatility in order to remain on the team and was released by the Panthers last week. On Tuesday, Chaisson signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I thought he had a really good role that he was starting to develop for himself in terms of special teams and we were looking for somebody to be a dynamic game-changers as far as the pass rush," Panthers head coach Dave Canales when asked about Chaisson's release. "We've added some people to our roster and to our practice squad that we'd love to take a look at to see if they can give us that spark that we're looking for."
In four years with the Jaguars, Chaisson recorded 73 tackles, 23 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two passes defended.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Pat McAfee says lowly Panthers are ‘embarrassing’ rest of the NFL
Panthers pick surprise QB prospect in this 2025 NFL mock draft
NFL expert: Dave Canales should get more time to develop Bryce Young
Examining potential QB trade targets around the NFL for the Panthers