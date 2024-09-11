Pat McAfee says the lowly Carolina Panthers are 'embarrassing' the rest of the NFL
The Carolina Panthers may have nowhere to go but up, but fans aren't going to tolerate this level of losing for long. Even though we are only one week into the 2024 NFL season, we've already seen alarming signs about how this fanbase feels about their team. The fact is that the product on the field is bad, and therefore not worth much. A fan is going viral right now for selling two tickets for the team's hope opener this coming weekend for a total of $1.80.
Here's ESPN commentator Pat McAfee talking about the total disaster that is the 2024 Carolina Panthers from his show on Tuesday.
Pat McAfee on the "embarrassing" 2024 Carolina Panthers
If you're looking for someone to blame, the primary culprit isn't hard to find. Legend has it that team owner David Tepper made the executive decision to draft Bryce Young at number one overall last year when former head coach Frank Reich wanted C.J. Stroud. While Stroud would have landed in a far-inferior situation than he did in Houston, it's not hard to see this team's future looking a whole lot better right now if they had taken him instead of Young.
Meanwhile, two former Panthers quarterbacks were among the biggest standouts from Week 1: both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold had very impressive performances to start the season. Somehow the franchise has managed to zig where they should have zagged at quarterback for nearly seven years straight now. That kind of losing takes some special ability.
