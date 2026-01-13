5 free agents the Carolina Panthers must target in 2026

The Carolina Panthers may have gotten to the playoffs and gone down to the wire with the vaunted Los Angeles Rams, but they still have holes. They need to address a lot of issues.

They can and should do a lot in the draft, but free agency is first, and those players are all proven commodities. There are some crucial positions the Panthers really need to pay attention to this offseason.

For the purposes of this article, we're skipping the Panthers' own free agents, like Rico Dowdle or Cade Mays. Those will be featured in another article.

The Panthers need to go after these free agents

Sterling Shepard

Even as WR3, Xavier Legette just doesn't cut it. He has failed to make an impact, and the Panthers need a reliable third receiver behind Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan. Jimmy Horn Jr. is too raw and gadget-esque, and David Moore probably won't be back. Brycen Tremayne is a special teams player.

Enter Sterling Sheperd, or someone of that nature. The Panthers need a reliable weapon who is serviceable but not good enough to eat into targets for Coker and McMillan. Dyami Brown, Kalif Raymond, Jalen Nailor, and others make sense, too.

Devin Lloyd

The Panthers need a linebacker in the worst way. At times, Trevin Wallace looks decent, but he's hurt constantly. Christian Rozeboom probably won't be back after an underwhelming year, leaving the position in flux.

The Panthers can draft someone, but it is smarter to spend big on someone here and draft other positions. Devin Lloyd is going to cost upwards of $20 million, but he's almost must-add. The Jaguars defense was so much better with him on the field, and the Panthers' D will be, too.

Rashid Shaheed

As a potential receiver, Rashid Shaheed is interesting, although Shepard (or someone similar) makes a lot more sense to be WR3. However, it might be better to go after Shaheed, because he brings something to the table the Panthers badly need.

Trevor Etienne was not a good returner, proven by his muffed punt (and near-muff later) against the Rams. Even when he did catch it, good returns were few and far between. Shaheed brings a new dynamic to the return game that Carolina badly needs.

Alohi Gilman

The Panthers need another safety so that Nick Scott doesn't get abused in coverage anymore. They have Lathan Ransom and Tre'von Moehrig, but they're both the hard-hitting, run-defending archetype more than they are coverage players.

Alohi Gilman is a good name who can do that while also helping some in the run game. Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens safety will not break the bank, which is good for a needed but not crucial upgrade.

Dante Fowler Jr.

The edge needs to be addressed in the first round of the NFL draft, but the Panthers would also greatly benefit from a short-term veteran addition. The player needs to be better than Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, and Pat Jones have been.

Dante Fowler Jr. is a nice example, and he'd be a good add for one year. The Panthers can cut Jones to save money, sign Fowler, and have him mentor Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and a rookie edge.

