Panthers pick surprise QB prospect in Round 1 of this 2025 NFL mock draft
A lot can happen between now and the end of the regular season. However, based on how it began it's not hard to imagine the Carolina Panthers finishing with the worst record in the NFC and landing a high pick in next year's NFL draft. If that's the way it goes, odds are they will be looking to reset at quarterback again after a second-straight disappointing season from their former number one overall pick, Bryce Young.
At this point most analysts have either Georgia's Carson Beck or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders ranked as the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class. Not everyone agrees, though. A new 2025 mock from Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports has the Panthers picking second overall and taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward after the New England Patriots take Tennessee's James Pearce first.
CBS Sports on Panthers drafting Miami QB Cam Ward
"The Panthers' current regime has no draft ties to Bryce Young, and if he doesn't distinctly improve this season, it's not out of the question Carolina looks for another quarterback in the 2025 draft."
Ward (6-foot-2, 223 pounds) transferred to Miami ahead of this season after starting at Washington State the previous two years. During his time with the Cougars Ward threw for just under 7,000 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 138.0 QB rating.
It's only been two games, but so far Ward's numbers at Miami have taken a jump. He's totaled 689 passing yards already to go with six touchdonws, just one interception and a 199.5 QB rating, which leads the nation. Here are the highlights from his time at Washington State.
Cam Ward Washington State highlights
