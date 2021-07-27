Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Panthers Place LB Frankie Luvu on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Carolina places their first player on COVID-19 list.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday morning, the Carolin Panthers announced that linebacker Frankie Luvu has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Luvu spent the first three years of his career with the Jets where he had a limited role on defense and spent the majority of his time on the special teams unit. Statistically, his best year was as a rookie when he finished with 22 tackles, 11 QB hits, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. In year two, he saw his playing time diminish only appearing in 69 defensive plays (6% of all defensive snaps), but bounced back this past season appearing in 23% of all defensive snaps and also made three starts.

He will likely mainly serve as a backup and compete for the 4th or 5th spot in the rotation. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Taylor Moton Discusses New Deal, Possibility of Playing Left Tackle

Should the Panthers Trade for Watson or Stick with Darnold

Potential Landing Spots for Former Panthers DT Kawann Short

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13686150_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Transactions - 2021

USATSI_13866546_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Place DB Lano Hill on PUP List

USATSI_15364656_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Place LB Frankie Luvu on Reserve/COVID-19 List

USATSI_15215249_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Report Day: Christian McCaffrey is Healthy & Ready to Roll

USATSI_13619007_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Report Day: Taylor Moton Discusses New Deal, Possibility of Playing Left Tackle

Untitled design
GM Report

Should the Panthers Trade for Watson or Stick with Darnold?

USATSI_15223860_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: S Jeremy Chinn Player Profile

USATSI_15247692_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: Jermaine Carter Jr. Player Profile