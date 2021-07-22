Potential Landing Spots for Former Panthers DT Kawann Short

Kawann Short has spent his entire NFL career with the Carolina Panthers but that is likely to change very soon as the veteran free agent has been in touch with a handful of teams after being cleared for football activities, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Short has had trouble staying on the field as he's appeared in just five games over the past two seasons thanks to back-to-back season-ending shoulder injuries. Back in early January, Short met with the media to discuss his future with the team, and even then he had an idea that he may be heading towards free agency.

"We all grown here, so it is what it is. This is a ‘what can you do for me now’ type of business. So for me to have an injury back-to-back puts that hint in your head where you wonder if they want you or not. But at the same time, I can't worry about it. We have to cross that bridge when we get there. So right now, I'm still preparing like I'm going to be here next year to help this team win and help get us to the playoffs."

When Short has been able to stay on the field, he's been super productive and is considered one of the better run stoppers in the game. During the first six years of his career, Short totaled 270 tackles, 58 tackles for loss, 84 QB hits, 29.5 sacks, and six fumble recoveries. Despite the recent injury issues, some team is going to get a hard-working, talented veteran on a rather cheap deal that will be a great asset not only on the field but in the locker room and film room as well.

Which teams could express interest in Short? Here are a few that come to mind.

Buffalo Bills

You knew I had to put the Bills at the top of the list, right? I mean, it only makes sense considering former Panthers DC turned Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been picking up ex-Panthers left and right since taking over the job. Ed Oliver hasn't quite lived up to expectations in his first two years and bringing in a veteran like Short could help him in his development.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are in win-now mode and who knows for how much longer. They would like to make at least one more run at a Super Bowl in the next couple of years to entice Russell Wilson to stay. Seattle had the 5th best run defense a year ago but really struggled to get to the quarterback in terms of pressures. If healthy, Short could give them a little help on the interior of the defensive line and flush quarterbacks out to the edge.

Miami Dolphins

Similar to Seattle, Miami's defensive line failed to apply much pressure on the quarterback. Much of their pressures came from the linebacking unit or the secondary. They could also use some help in stopping the run as they allowed over 4.5 yards per carry a year ago.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans desperately need help inside. As of right now, Teair Tart is projected to be the team's starting nose tackle and he only has seven games to his name. Former Panthers Bruce Hector and Woodrow Hamilton IV are now with Tennessee, so who knows, maybe they dip back into the Carolina Panthers family tree once again.

Kansas City Chiefs

As good as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense is, if they want to get back to the Super Bowl for a 3rd straight year, they're going to have to improve on the defensive side of the ball and it all starts with taking away the run game. The Chiefs ranked 21st against the run in 2020 and although they have four solid inside guys with Jarran Reed, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, and Khalen Saunders, adding one more savvy veteran couldn't hurt.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.