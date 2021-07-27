Report Day: Taylor Moton Discusses New Deal, Possibility of Playing Left Tackle

SPARTANBURG, SC - The Carolina Panthers begin training camp today in preparation for the 2021 season. Players have been arriving all morning long and offensive tackle Taylor Moton paid the media a visit shortly upon arrival to discuss his new deal and what to expect this fall.

Moton and the Panthers agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract just before the 4 p.m. deadline a couple of weeks ago, avoiding having to play under the franchise tag. The deal was reported to be complete in the final hour of the deadline and Moton described how last-minute it really was.

"The decision came down pretty last minute. We got the deal done I think in the last 10-15 minutes but I knew in the back of my mind that Carolina is where I wanted to stick around," Moton said. "The deal was wonderful. It was just a total no-brainer to stick around in Carolina because I love it here and I'm excited to be a part of something special."

Moton cited one of the reasons he wanted to remain with the Panthers organization is because he feels like they could be one of the best teams in the NFL. It might be a bit of a bold statement from the 72 million dollar man but he truly believes that the organization is headed in the right direction.

"I think we have something special because of the tremendous players we have, the chemistry we're building, the coaching staff, the culture that we're building, I think it's something truly special."

Since the deal got done, there has been speculation that Carolina will officially flip Moton over to the left tackle spot - a position that has been a never-ending rotating door for the Panthers over the last eight seasons. Moton took some reps there during OTAs and minicamp and even with the deal now complete, he's just as unsure as to where he's going to play as everyone else is. That being said, he used the last month or so to prepare for anything the coaching staff may throw at him. If that means flipping over to the left side, he'll be ready. Moton even joked that he'd be ready to snap the ball if needed.

"I'm ready for wherever the coach puts me. Just like my rookie year, coming in I don't know where they might put me or where they want me but I'll be as ready as I possibly can be wherever that may be."

