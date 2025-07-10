Panthers predicted to make blockbuster trade with Giants for $31 million defender
The Carolina Panthers have done their best to improve the defense ahead of the 2025 campaign, but one key position remains a big concern.
That position is edge rusher, where the team subtracted Jadeveon Clowney but added Tershawn Wharton in free agency, and both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the draft, all of whom join sixth-year veteran D.J. Wonnum.
There's no telling what the two rookies will do, Wonnum is coming off an injury-shortened season and Wharton has only tallied more than two sacks in a season once, which came in 2024.
As a result of those uncertainties, the Panthers should absolutely be looking to add to the group, and FanSided's Cody Williams predicts they will do so in a trade with the New York Giants.
Williams pegs former Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux as a trade candidate who he believes will end up in Carolina.
"Carolina's defense should be improved from a season ago, but let's not pretend that this is a group that's scaring anyone yet," he wrote. "Rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen have upside to unseat veterans Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum eventually. But with the progression of Bryce Young at the end of last season and a wide-open NFC South, the Panthers could be motivated to push for winning now, not eventualities. Acquiring Thibodeaux, which they have plenty of room to do, would make a ton of sense in that regard."
Thibodeaux has failed to live up to his top-five draft billing, but he has been productive nonetheless.
After tallying a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023, Thibs went on to post 5.5 in 12 games last season. Health remains a concern with the Oregon product, as Thibodeaux missed three games in his rookie campaign in 2022, and five games in 2024.
Regardless, Thibodeaux would be a welcomed addition. His 5.5 sacks from last season would've been tied for the team lead, which is more impressive when you consider he missed five contests.
The problem with this scenario is that there's simply no way the Giants will trade someone who is a key member of their defense, at least not before the start of the season.
General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are in dire straits when it comes to their job security and will want all hands on deck to save their jobs.
If we get to the trade deadline and the Giants are cooked, that's when we'd expect the team to shop Thibodeaux. And, if the Panthers are in the playoff hunt at that time, they should absolutely make a play for the 24-year-old.
