Analyst expects Panthers to go back to Texas A&M well in NFL draft

Last year, after stunning the world by passing on Jalon Walker in round one, the Carolina Panthers circled back and grabbed Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton in round two.

He had a solid rookie season, but the Panthers do still need an edge rusher. It might be their top priority, even after investing two draft picks in the position last year.

Fittingly enough, there's another Aggies edge rusher one analyst believes makes a lot of sense for the Panthers' first pick.

Panthers land Cashius Howell one year after taking Nic Scourton

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nic Scourton transferred to Texas A&M for one season before joining the Panthers and having the franchise's best rookie edge rusher season in a while.

To help maximize him and develop a truly good pass rush, the Panthers can, according to Cardinals On SI analyst Richie Bradshaw, go back to the well and take Cashius Howell.

It was a breath of fresh air to see the Panthers competitive again in 2025 and win the NFC South title, but they need more help if they want to compete on an annual basis," Bradshaw said. "The pass rush needs a lot of work, and a host of young edge players will need more development heading into year two."

He continued, "Howell doesn't need much work to generate pressures and sacks as a rookie after dominating the SEC. There is tons of improvement needed as a run defender, but the Panthers won't mind letting Howell pin his ears back and rush the quarterback to start his career."

The Panthers would then have an interesting collection of young edge rushers: Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and Cashius Howell. Presumably, Scourton and Howell would start, leaving Umanmielen as an impact role player. That'd give Carolina an Aggie edge on defense.

This is a very plausible outcome. The Panthers are likely targeting edge and linebacker early on, and if Howell is available at 19, which is possible, the Panthers are probably going to pull the trigger.

They need a star edge rusher badly, someone who can get pressure and win one-on-one. The best way to do that is in the first round of the draft, and that's where Howell could be the smartest pick possible.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers GM’s comments sound like he’s unwilling to make right move

Cam Newton snubbed from College Football Hall of Fame

5 CFP National Championship prospects for Panthers to watch