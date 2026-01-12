Panthers predicted to spend big money on All-Pro edge rusher in free agency

The Carolina Panthers have a glaring need off the edge. Really, they've had that need for years, especially after trading Brian Burns ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Drafting Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen didn't work out perfectly, though Scourton was very encouraging and there's still time for both to get better. Still, they were among the worst pass-rushing teams in the NFL for the second year in a row.

That's got to change, and picking 19th in the draft isn't exactly ideal to land an elite pass rusher. So instead, one insider predicts they'll spend big on Trey Hendrickson.

Panthers boldly predicted to land Trey Hendrickson in free agency

The Panthers need an edge rusher, so they are absolutely going to add one this offseason. The only question is if they'll target a free agent or continue building through the draft with a first-round pick this time.

ESPN insider Aaron Schatz's bold prediction was this: "The Panthers will pay big money to Trey Hendrickson. The Panthers ranked 24th in pass rush win rate this season, and while they took two edge rushers high in the 2025 draft (Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen), they could use a steady veteran to lead the attack."

Hendrickson is a free agent and has been a great edge rusher for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he'd be a perfect addition to the Panthers. He would be costly, but the veteran edge would not only bring his own pressure but open things up for Scourton.

Plus, for Scourton and Umanmielen, both young players (Scourton is only 21), adding a veteran like Hendrickson can only help their development. He will perform well, but he will also provide valuable mentorship for those two, who are the future of the position as it is.

It's still probably best to address this position with an early draft pick, thereby giving the defense three young edge rushers who can grow together and will be a little cheaper, but Hendrickson is a proven commodity.

We know he can get to the QB, and we don't know that for certain about any draft prospects.

