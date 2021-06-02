Panthers Sign WR C.J. Saunders, Waive QB/TE Tommy Stevens

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers signed free agent wide receiver, C.J. Saunders.

Saunders walked on at Ohio State initially to play cornerback but flipped to the other side of the ball to play receiver where he eventually earned a scholarship. In 16 games played, Saunders reeled in 27 receptions for 294 yards and one touchdown. After being named a team captain, Saunders missed the entire 2019 season due to a knee injury and was not granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. He went undrafted in 2020 but did work with the Atlanta Falcons during rookie minicamp. After not sticking with the Falcons, Saunders returned to Ohio State to serve as a grad assistant on the coaching staff.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers waived quarterback/tight end, Tommy Stevens. Stevens signed with Carolina last year after being let go by the New Orleans Saints. The thought was for him to develop into the next Taysom Hill - a quarterback that can do a bunch of things such as line up at tight end, wide receiver, or even running back. He was activated for the final game of the year and ran the ball four times for 24 yards.

