NFL Draft Bible Ranks Panthers' 2024 Class in Bottom Four
The NFL Draft is just one of many ways a team can improve its roster, it's not the end-all be-all. For the most part, the draft is a crapshoot. You're throwing darts at a board blindfolded, especially once you get into the third round. And for a team like the Carolina Panthers who have a bevy of needs, you're not going to be able to patch every hole via the draft.
I gave the Panthers a B- grade for this year's draft haul, but Cory Kinnan of Sports Illustrated respectfully disagrees. He has the Panthers among the four worst draft results, alongside the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans.
"Taking South Carolina Xavier Legette in the first round was quite an overdraft. If they wanted a true X receiver, Florida State's Keon Coleman and Texas' AD Mitchell were a better, well-rounded player. If they wanted just any type of receiver, Georgia's Ladd McConkey also has more impressive tape than Legette.
"With a late breakout, the Panthers went all on in Legette's ability after the catch. Which is a risky bet to make. After bolstering their trenches in free agency, the Panthers then took the first running back off the board in Texas' Jonathan Brooks, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury this past season with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders already on the roster. This felt like a luxury pick for a team that does not have the talent for a luxury pick.
"Linebacker Trevin Wallace was their best pick in the draft, and while I am not a fan of the player, the value on tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is fine. However, lacking a future at two premium positions at edge rusher and cornerback, the Panthers opted not to use a significant asset on either."
Personally, I don't think the Panthers overdrafted Legette. He was being mocked late first, early second round for the better part of the draft process. Sure, having only one year of big-time production can spark some concern, but from a skillset and potential standpoint, taking him at No. 32 made sense. Keon Coleman would have been a horrible fit in Carolina. He struggles to gain separation early in routes and that would just add to the problem the Panthers' receiver room had a year ago. I don't think I mocked Coleman to Carolina once.
I don't hate the selection of Brooks, but I do agree that taking a running back that early over a center, corner, or pass rusher was a bit of an eyebrow raiser. If he lives up to the billing of being RB1, no one will care where he was drafted.
For a team that had limited picks to work with, I thought the Panthers came out pretty solid. They filled some needs, and most importantly, they added a second round pick in next year's draft. To me, that has to be included in the overall draft grade.