NFL Week 8 odds not kind to Panthers for road game against Broncos
The Denver Broncos aren't exactly world-beaters this year, but they (and most other teams) are significantly better than the Carolina Panthers. That doesn't say much, but it does provide insight as to why the odds are what they are. What they are is not kind to a struggling Panthers squad.
Panthers-Broncos Week 8 odds
The Broncos open as 7.5-point favorites. Among all NFL matchups in Week 8, only three have a wider spread and one has the same. Vegas expects the Panthers to fall flat in this matchup, understandably so. The Broncos have a much better record, and the Panthers have lost five in a row.
The Panthers are on the road, which doesn't help. They don't have much of a fan presence at home games, either, but the crowd will be loud for a Denver team that is surprisingly decent this year. With as many holes as the Panthers roster has, it will be hard to overcome everything in hostile territory.
The over/under line is set at 43.5, and the under has slightly better odds at -112 to -108. This is presumably because the Panthers have an underwhelming offense, to say the least, and the Broncos have a strong defense. It will be challenging for Andy Dalton and company to put up a lot of points.
The moneyline is Broncos -375, Panthers +295. If the Panthers somehow managed to earn their second win this year, it would be in shocking upset fashion, and the sportsbooks would likely cash in as the public is likely favoring the Broncos.
